The first official male 'Doctor Who' companion has finally been revealed, with reports revealing that British actor and presenter Bradley Walsh will be joining Jodie Whittaker in the future series of the sci-fi show. Now that is certainly something we never saw coming.

Bradley Walsh wins an NTA

With the first female Doctor comes the first long-term male companion in the shape of 57-year-old 'The Chase' presenter Bradley Walsh. It won't be his first stint in the franchise either, having previously appeared a 2008 double-episode of 'The Sarah Jane Adventures' as Elijah Spellman aka The Pied Piper aka Odd Bob the Clown.

'Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in such a key role', a source told Manchester Evening News. 'It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed - so he won't be able to continue with the full range of programmes he currently makes for ITV. But - crucially - it won't affect his role as presenter of The Chase. He loves that show with a passion and so do the audience so he's delighted to have found a way to make it all work together.'

Of course, the Doctor has had male companions before - Mickey Smith, Captain Jack Harkness and Nardole - but a female figure has always been the primary partner for the space-exploring Timelord, with the last being Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts.

Aside from his work on quiz show 'The Chase' and other shows like 'Cash Trapped' and 'The Nightly Show', Bradley Walsh is best known for his role as Danny Baldwin on the soap 'Coronation Street' which he left seven years ago. He has since appeared in 'Law & Order: UK' and the BBC comedy 'SunTrap', and while he might seem like rather a random choice to be the new 'Doctor Who' companion, it seems he landed the job following his work with the new showrunner Chris Chibnall on 'Law & Order'.

The first episode of 'Doctor Who' starring Jodie Whittaker will air on Christmas Day.