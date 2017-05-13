Less than a year since they dropped their self-titled debut album, DNCE are working on a new project for which they have released the first single this week. 'Kissing Strangers' featuring Nicki Minaj is their first song of the year, and indeed their first video.

DNCE team up with Nicki Minaj for 'Kissing Strangers'

Shot by Marc Klasfeld, the retro-style video (which appears to be set in the late 70s or early 80s) sees frontman Joe Jonas handing out flyers throughout the neighbourhood before picking up his bandmate (and some snacks) at the grocery store and venturing to a banging house party where they play spin the bottle. Nicki Minaj joins them with her slick lyrics in the middle of their performance.

DNCE will be performing the track live for the first time on 'The Voice' on NBC next week (May 16th 2017). Before that though they are set to make an appearance at 106.5 The End's Endfest tomorrow (May 14th) in West Sacramento alongside Halsey, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus and others.

More upcoming dates see DNCE in Las Vegas, Houston for CITGO Freedom Over Texas (the city's official July 4th celebration) and the Fashion Meets Music Festival in Columbus on August 19th. Then in November they'll be supporting Bruno Mars on the South American leg of his 24K Magic World Tour.

The band; who are Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle; formed in 2015, releasing their first EP 'Swaay' that year and following up with their self-titled debut album in November 2016 which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 200. Their first single 'Cake by the Ocean' was a multi-Platinum hit, and they soon followed that with two other singles 'Toothbrush' and 'Body Moves'.

More: Watch DNCE's live video for 'Cake By The Ocean'

'Kissing Strangers' is the first song from DNCE's forthcoming second studio album, the details of which are yet to be announced.