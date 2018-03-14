DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato get caught up in a magical fantasy land in the video for their new song 'I Believe', written for the soundtrack of the recently released Disney flick 'A Wrinkle In Time'.
The video is inspired by the movie's backdrop, featuring lush green landscapes, golden wheatfields and a barely lit forest, with Demi Lovato looking sensational as usual in a floor-length scarlet gown. Co-written by Denisia Andrews and Brittany Coney, the song is all about having belief in oneself.
DJ Khaled is set to launch his eleventh studio album 'Father of Asahd' in April, less than a year after he dropped the chart-topping 'Grateful'. Meanwhile, the 'A Wrinkle in Time' soundtrack also includes contributions from the likes of Sade, Sia, Kehlani, Chloe x Halle and Freestyle Fellowship.
The score, on the other hand, was composed by Ramin Djawadi (of 'Game of Thrones' music fame), replacing Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood who was originally supposed to score.
'A Wrinkle in Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)' will be released in CD form on March 30th 2018.
