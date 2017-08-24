DJ Khaled's album has gone platinum.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker's 10th LP titled 'Grateful' has topped the charts due to the soaring sale figures, and the 41-year-old artist is ''grateful'' for the support and the recognition for his compilation.

The star shared a post on his Instagram account to share his reaction to the news, he wrote: '' MY SON WAS BORN ON oct #23my album #GRATEFUL came out June #23Now my ALBUM IS PLATINUM ON AUGUST #23 and And my son turns 10 months today!! And the the album has #23tracks and I got my own @jumpman23 safe to say #23 is special # .. FAN LUV WE DID IT !!! #DJKHALED #GRATEFUL ALBUM OFFICIALLY PLATINUM!!!!! @wethebestmusic!!!! @rocnation!!! @epicrecords !!

FAN LUV THANK YOU SO MUCH NO WORDS CAN EXPLAIN HOW GRATEFUL I AM!! 3 #1 singles off one album and now the ALBUM PLATINUM WOW!!! FAN LUV WE ARE MAKING MORE HISTORY !!! NOTICE HOW I SAID MORE !!!! FAN LUV I LOVE YOU !!!!! @wethebestmusic@rocnation @epicrecords !!! FAN LUV WORLD WIDE LETS CELEBRATE!! MORE WINS !!! @asahdkhaled We did it !!!! @riaa_awards !! @wethebestmusic @rocnation !!!!!! @epicrecords !!! TODAY MY SON IS 10 months old !!!! (sic).''

And the American record producer, who has collaborated with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé, has continued to post a string of images on his photo-sharing page to prove how overwhelmed he is with the news.

Another post read: '' #GRATEFUL #PLATINUM FAN LUV THANK YOU ! @wethebestmusic (sic).''