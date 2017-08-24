DJ Khaled's album has gone platinum and the star is ''grateful'' for the support.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker's 10th LP titled 'Grateful' has topped the charts due to the soaring sale figures, and the 41-year-old artist is ''grateful'' for the support and the recognition for his compilation.
The star shared a post on his Instagram account to share his reaction to the news, he wrote: '' MY SON WAS BORN ON oct #23my album #GRATEFUL came out June #23Now my ALBUM IS PLATINUM ON AUGUST #23 and And my son turns 10 months today!! And the the album has #23tracks and I got my own @jumpman23 safe to say #23 is special # .. FAN LUV WE DID IT !!! #DJKHALED #GRATEFUL ALBUM OFFICIALLY PLATINUM!!!!! @wethebestmusic!!!! @rocnation!!! @epicrecords !!
FAN LUV THANK YOU SO MUCH NO WORDS CAN EXPLAIN HOW GRATEFUL I AM!! 3 #1 singles off one album and now the ALBUM PLATINUM WOW!!! FAN LUV WE ARE MAKING MORE HISTORY !!! NOTICE HOW I SAID MORE !!!! FAN LUV I LOVE YOU !!!!! @wethebestmusic@rocnation @epicrecords !!! FAN LUV WORLD WIDE LETS CELEBRATE!! MORE WINS !!! @asahdkhaled We did it !!!! @riaa_awards !! @wethebestmusic @rocnation !!!!!! @epicrecords !!! TODAY MY SON IS 10 months old !!!! (sic).''
And the American record producer, who has collaborated with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé, has continued to post a string of images on his photo-sharing page to prove how overwhelmed he is with the news.
Another post read: '' #GRATEFUL #PLATINUM FAN LUV THANK YOU ! @wethebestmusic (sic).''
