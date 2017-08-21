DJ Khaled is desperate to collaborate with Eminem.

The 41-year-old artist has worked with a number of artists on tracks throughout his career, including Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Rihanna, but the star has revealed there are more musicians he would love to join forces with in the future, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, as well as music legend Adele.

Speaking to Billboard, the 'I'm The One' hitmaker said: ''I want to work with Dr. Dre. I want to work with Eminem. I want to work with Adele.''

The tracks on the star's album 'Grateful' has taken the world by storm, and the record producer hopes that the second phase of the LP will be equally as successful.

He said: ''[I] really want to praise the body of work.''

Although DJ Khaled has high hopes for his future career, he is proud that his job has allowed him fulfil all of his dreams already.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I bought this house from Robbie Williams, I love this house. It's been a dream of mine to have estates and mansions and I love it. I love it because you can have anything you want [if you] stay out of trouble, stay focused, work hard and show love, that's it.''

And DJ Khaled has hinted his son Asahd, who he has with fiancée Nicole Tuck, is a huge supporter of his work, which pleases him.

He explained: ''When we made 'I'm The One', his smile was so big, he smiles a lot. He loves 'Shining' and which I made with Beyoncé and Jay Z and as well as this record with Rihanna called 'Wild Thoughts' ... he loves it.''