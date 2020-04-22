Dixie Chicks' first album in 14 years has been delayed.

The US country trio were due to drop their hotly-anticipated eighth record 'Gaslighter' on May 1, however, The Tennessean reports that it has been pushed back indefinitely with a new release date yet to be confirmed.

They have so far dropped the title track, which came out last month.

The record is co-produced by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff, and is the 'There's Your Trouble' hitmakers' first LP since 2006's 'Taking the Long Way'.

Speaking about the new single, band member Emily Strayer told said: ''It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff.

''At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just, he blew us away and ... it was such a fun song to start with.''

The band - completed by Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire - also dropped a video to accompany the track, directed by Seanne Farmer, which depicts the militant strength of women through the centuries and the unbreakable bond they create through any of life's unforeseen circumstances.

On the titular track, the group sing: ''You're such a gaslighter, denier/ Doin' anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter, big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter, you broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology?/ Gaslighter, you liar.''

The full track-listing has yet to be unveiled.

Dixie Chicks are best known for their hits 'There's Your Trouble' and 'Wide Open Spaces', and have won 13 Grammy Awards over the years, including five for their last album, 'Taking the Long Way', which also scooped the Album of the Year prize.