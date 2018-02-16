Dita Von Teese has swapped the burlesque stage for the studio as she prepares to unveil her self-titled debut album this week. She teams up with French singer Sebastien Tellier on the lead single from the record, 'Porcelaine'. Tellier has also produced the new album.

Dita Von Teese at the Art of Elysium black tie event

It's an ambient French-language number with a retro edge; a seductive composition that feels very Dita Von Teese. She's been a burlesque dancer since the nineties, and has since branched out into lingerie design, releasing her own make-up range, and even acting - so it was only a matter of time before the music industry called.

'When I understood that Sébastien had a duet in mind with 'Porcelaine', I was excited because I love his voice and I instantly thought of Serge Gainsbourg', she told Rolling Stone. 'But don't think Sébastien is a copy of Gainsbourg; he's as good as him.'

While she has never before released her own music, this is certainly not her first venture into music. In 2013 she appeared on Monarchy's 'Disintegration', and just two years ago she featured on Die Antwoord's single 'Gucci Coochie' from the album 'Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid'.

She has also appeared in various music videos; two of her ex-husband Marilyn Manson's ('mOBSCENE' and '(s)AINT'), three with Monarchy and two with Die Antwoord. She was also in Green Day's 1998 video for 'Redundant' and Thirty Seconds to Mars' 'Up In The Air'.

Dita is currently performing her burlesque show The Art of Teese in Australia, with dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. She also plans to bring a brand new show to the US and Canada next, with European dates also in the pipeline. Full details of this new tour are yet to be confirmed.

'Dita Von Teese' is out today (February 16th 2018).