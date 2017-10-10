When it comes to Disney, there are more classic animations than anything else. One of the exceptions to that rule however comes in the form of Halloween must-watch, 'Hocus Pocus'. Starring the brilliant Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the leading role of villainous witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary respectively, it's a film that achieved cult status upon home release.

Kenny Ortega seems keen to return to the franchise

What many don't know is that 'Hocus Pocus' wasn't a big box office hit. In fact, it didn't fare very well upon its initial release at all, taking a short while to really take off. Looking back, it's hard to imagine why people didn't go out in their droves to see the flick, as it still stands up as one of the best seasonal pictures of all time and even to this day takes in around $1 million in sales each October.

Thanks to its late bloomer status, those in charge at Disney have now decided to remake the film for a straight-to-Disney Channel movie. That would mean an entirely new cast, with no details yet emerged on whether the same story will be told, or a different one entirely.

Speaking with ET, the original film's director Kenny Ortega admitted he would like to return to the franchise, but with the cast members who were so successful the first time around.

He explained: " would like to see a sequel, and I think that the fans would like to see a sequel. I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back. They’re all still vital and in their prime and capable of doing so much that it would be great to see Bette and Kathy and Sarah come back together to do another movie, and I think they would like to."

Asked about the planned reboot however he still had pleasant words, adding: "More power to 'em!"

Whether or not the remake will be a success remains to be seen, but we do know it's in its very early stages, so there is still an opportunity for everybody involved to look at what they've got so far and figure out whether or not a remake is the right approach.

With Ortega clearly on board if a sequel is commissioned, along with the members of the cast such as Midler previously saying they'd love to return to the series, a change of plans could be the best decision Disney could make...

We'll bring you any more 'Hocus Pocus' related news as and when we get it!