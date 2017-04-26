Disney continue to impress their fans with their upcoming slate of movies, including the likes of 'Wreck-It Ralph 2', 'Wrinkle In Time', 'Star Wars: Episode IX' and much more. This week, the company have revealed release dates for some of their most popular upcoming releases, with 'Frozen 2' and the live action adaptation of 'The Lion King' leading the way.

The original 'Frozen' characters will return for the sequel

For now, a date of July 19, 2019 has been given for 'The Lion King', whilst 'Frozen 2' will follow just a few months later on November 27, 2019. The announcement means that the fifth instalment to the 'Indiana Jones' film series has been pushed back to October 7, 2020.

'Frozen 2' and 'The Lion King' join a number of untitled projects in 2019 from the likes of DisneyToon Studios and unannounced Disney fairy tales, with yet another live action Disney release, which is set to drop on August 9, 2019. 'Toy Story 4' will also be released that year, on June 21, 2019.

Donald Glover will voice Simba in the live action adaptation of 'The Lion King'

While no plot details have been given as to the 'Frozen' sequel, it's been made quite clear that the story following in 'The Lion King' will be kept closely similar to the original animated Disney classic.

James Earl Jones, who voiced the animated Mufasa on Disney's animated 'The Lion King' will return to the role in the new flick, whilst Donald Glover has been announced to voice lead character Simba. Meanwhile, it's also been revealed that Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will be voicing Timon and Pumba respectively.

As previously mentioned, the 'Star Wars' franchise is another Disney property that will be rolling on. The next film in the series, 'The Last Jedi' is set for a December 15 release later this year, while an untitled Han Solo anthology film has been set for May 25, 2018. 'Star Wars: Episode IX' will then be released in the year following, on May 24, 2019. It's likely further films will be slotted into the Disney release schedule at a later date.