It's often said that a good soundtrack makes the movie, and in the case of animated features that's often true. Hans Zimmer and Randy Newman are staples of the Dreamworks and Pixar music world respectively for their influential film scores - but that doesn't mean to say they are also better than soundtrack song selections.

Disney vs Dreamworks: Does Shrek and Trolls beat Ratatouille and Up?

Here are some of our favourite Pixar and Dreamworks music:

1. Up (Disney Pixar)

Composed by Michael Giacchino, the emotional score to 'Up' was so inspiring that it became the first Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score. It also won the Grammy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award. The music was a huge part of the tear-jerking aesthetic to this unforgettable coming-of-old-age movie.

2. Shrek (Dreamworks)

As well as a fantastic score by Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell, 'Shrek' featured a number of pop classics such as Rufus Wainwright's cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah', Smash Mouth's rendition of Neil Diamond's 'I'm A Believer' and The Proclaimers' 'I'm On My Way'. But it was the Shrek In The Swamp Karaoke Dance Party that stole hearts.

3. Ratatouille (Disney Pixar)

Another film scored by Michael Giacchino, the music for this film featured an incredible performance from French singer Camille who did the original song 'Le Festin'. It earned both an Academy Award nomination and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album.

4. Kung Fu Panda (Dreamworks)

As well as a frankly spectacular rendition of 'Kung Fu Fighting' from Cee-Lo Green and Jack Black, the score for 'Kung Fu Panda' from Hans Zimmer ('Pearl Harbor', 'The Dark Knight', 'Pirates of the Caribbean') was hugely inspired by the Chinese National Symphony.

5. Toy Story (Disney Pixar)

The 'Toy Story' franchise probably has one of the most recognisable theme tunes in film history with Randy Newman's 'You've Got a Friend in Me'. Newman wrote the entire soundtrack of the movie too, and the album even featured a duet version of the song with Lyle Lovett.

6. Trolls (Dreamworks)

The most recent animated soundtrack to grab our attention is 2016's 'Trolls' with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Earth Wind & Fire, Timbaland and Nile Rodgers all working as producers on the music. 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' as performed by Timberlake and others went to number one on the Billboard 200, while the soundtrack also featured versions of Lionel Richie's 'Hello' and Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors'.

7. Finding Nemo (Disney Pixar)

Another film with an extremely recognisable theme and yet the first Disney Pixar film not to be scored by Randy Newman - instead, it was his cousin Thomas Newman. It was nominated for an Oscar for Original Music Score, and the album also featured a version of the 1946 song 'Beyond the Sea' sung by Robbie Williams.

8. Madagascar (Dreamworks)

A ring-tailed lemur with a funny accent singing Reel 2 Real's 1994 hit 'I Like To Move It' - you just can't get much better than that. The soundtrack also featured songs the likes of 'Hawaii Five-O', 'Stayin' Alive' and 'What A Wonderful World', alongside a score by the ever talented Hans Zimmer.

9. Frozen (Disney Pixar)

This film was responsible for one of the catchiest Disney songs ever - the Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez compose 'Let It Go', which was performed by musical theatre queen Idina Menzel. 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Love Is an Open Door' are other unforgettable gems from the awesome soundtrack.

10. Shark Tale (Dreamworks)

To name but a few of the incredible tunes on this soundtrack: Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' as performed by his son Ziggy and Sean Paul, 'Gold Digger' done by Ludacris featuring Bobby Valentino and Lil' Fate, and of course Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott's 'Car Wash'. Enough said.