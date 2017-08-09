Now might be a good time to catch up on all those Disney and Pixar movies you have been meaning to watch on Netflix but haven't yet, because soon they'll all be taken down in favour of a new streaming service which is set to launch exclusively for Disney material.

Netflix logo

It was only a matter of time, but Disney will now be unveiling their very own streaming company which means removing all their material currently available on Netflix. The news was announced through their most recent earnings report yesterday (August 8th 2017).

It's due to launch in the US in 2019 before expanding across the world with exclusive content to subscribers and movies including the 2019 roster like 'Toy Story 4' and 'Frozen 2'. And it's not just movies that will be accessible via this new service; Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD shows will also be available. Marvel fans need not worry, however, that relationship with Netflix will remain solid - at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, they're also developing an ESPN video streaming service set for early next year with content from MLB, NHL and MLS and around 10,000 events per year. To support their new venture, Disney have just bought a 33% stake in BAM Tech for $1.58 billion.

'This represents a big strategic shift for the company', CEO Bob Iger told CNBC. 'We felt that having control of a platform we've been very impressed with after buying 33 percent of it a year ago would give us control of our destiny.'

BAMTech CEO Michael Paull also said: 'This is an exciting validation of our team, its achievements and the customer-centric platform it's built. Yet, we've merely scratched the surface of what can be accomplished in a future where we combine Disney and ESPN's world-class IP and our proprietary direct-to-consumer ecosystem.'