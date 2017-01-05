It’s official: Disney is indeed calling an end to ‘Girl Meets World’, just a few days after one of its stars, Rider Strong, stirred up rumours that the show was being cancelled.

‘Girl Meets World’ made its debut on The Disney Channel in June 2014, conceived of as a sequel series to the long-running ’90s favourite ‘Boy Meets World’, and ran for three seasons. On Wednesday (January 4th), the show’s writers tweeted confirmation of its cancellation.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over," the tweet read. "I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes."

The cast of 'Girl Meets World'

‘Girl Meets World’ centred around Riley (played by Rowan Blanchard) and her best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) as they dealt with the challenges of teenage life. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, the stars of ‘Boy Meets World’, reprised their roles from ‘Boy Meets World’ but this time as grown-ups.

The news means that the third season’s finale, fittingly titled ‘Girl Meets Goodbye’, will end up being the very last episode when it airs as an hour-long special on Friday January 20th.

“We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of,” the writers continued on the show’s official Twitter account. “As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty - we gave you our best.”

The news came less than a week after the writers moved to re-assure fans over rumours that the show was ending back on December 29th. “Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best,” they said then.

Disney itself released a statement shortly afterwards, confirming details of the final episode.

“Disney Channel will present the series finale of ‘Girl Meets World’ on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. EST. In the episode, ‘Girl Meets Goodbye,’ the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision. We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

