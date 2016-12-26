After the likes of 'Finding Dory', 'Zootopia', 'The Jungle Book', 'Moana' and 'Kubo And The Two Strings' this year, 2017 has a lot to live up to with the family films on offer. However, there's at least one Disney live-action film, three sequels and a list of animated adventures to sink your teeth into over the next few months.

Here are the top 10 kids films we're looking forward to:

1. Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in 'Beauty and the Beast'

The long-awaited live-action remake of the 1991 Disney animated musical is set to arrive in theatres on March 17th 2017. With Emma Watson playing Belle, Dan Stevens playing the Beast and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, we'll be thrilled to get to see our favourite fairytale in 3D for the first time. It has been directed by Bill Condon with music from Alan Menken.

2. Animal Crackers

Emily Blunt kicks off a string of kids' film appearances with this animated comedy that co-stars her husband John Krasinski. It's about a family who inherit a rundown circus in which they find a box of animal crackers that transforms the eater into whatever animal they have just eaten. That's one way of getting animals into your circus.

3. The Boss Baby

Alec Baldwin lends his voice to The Boss Baby

Parents often feel like they are being dominated by their newborns, but this story is about a baby who was literally born a CEO. He has a suit, carries a briefcase and shouts on the phone a lot, but the only one who seems to notice is his big brother Tim who is at the end of his tether. Directed by tom McGrath, 'The Boss Baby' sees two brothers forced to come together to stop one man who wants to take over the world.

4. Blazing Samurai

Yet another animated comedy which sees cats as powerful Samurai warriors - like Samuel L. Jackson's character Jimbo for instance. Michael Cera is the voice of Hank the dog who wishes to also become a great warrior someday, while Ricky Gervais is an evil feline called Ika Chu who wants to wreak havoc on the town of Kakamucho. There's even a cameo from the Spice Girls' Mel B.

5. Despicable Me 3

Trey Parker to voice Balthazar Bratt in 'Despicable Me 3'

Steve Carell returns to voice Gru in 'Despicable Me 3'. Now married to Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde, he embarks on a mission to take down the 80s-obsessed former child star Balthazar Bratt; a diamond thief who wants to take over the world. Plus, we get to meet Gru's long-lost twin and arch-rival Dru.

More: Watch the trailer for 'Despicable Me 3'

6. Coco

Based on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), this is an animated magical tale from Disney Pixar about a young boy who sets out to explore his family's history and winds up reuniting with deceased relatives. It's set to be released on November 22nd 2017.

7. Cars 3

Lightning McQueen races on the beach in 'Cars 3'

Lightning McQueen is back but this time he's not quite the racing champion he used to be. His rookie days are long since over and now a new generation of racing cars are threatening to unseat him from his victory throne. In a bid to claw back some of his former glory, he enlists the help of a young technician named Cruz Ramirez.

8. The Emoji Movie

It's almost impossible nowadays for anyone to be able to send a message via the internet without using an emoji of some description. Directed by Tony Leondis, 'The Emoji Movie' follows a 'multi-expressional emoji' called Gene, voiced by T. J. Miller, who just wants to be a regular emoji like all of the others.

9. Paddington 2

The sequel to the much-loved 2014 family film is coming to the UK in November 2017 and sees the return of director Paul King. This time, Paddington bear is a fully-fledged member of the Brown family and a well-known member of the community. He decides to buy a present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday by taken on various jobs, but he's left heartbroken when the gift is stolen.