Diplo thinks The Weeknd influenced Usher's 2012 single 'Climax'.

The 41-year-old DJ has entered the debate about whether the track was inspired by The Weeknd's 2011 debut mixtapes, after he recently claimed to be flattered but also ''angry'' about the record, saying it was similar to his 'House of Balloons' mixtape.

Diplo wrote on Twitter: ''the production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd. when I heard those early records they blew my mind - soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher

''one of my favorite voices of all time. I'm glad @usher, Ariel, Eric, and I all got together to make that epic song. I remember I had the title of the song before I had the beat. It was conceptual from the beginning.

''It was a song that always had a crescendo but never felt like it reached the peak. kind of like some relationships never make it to where you want them but for a moment it could feel like ecstasy. (sic)''

The Weeknd subsequently took to Twitter to insist he was flattered by the song.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO (sic)''

By contrast, Ariel Rechtshaid - who co-wrote 'Climax' - insisted it was an entirely original track.

Ariel said: ''i tweet this with the utmost respect to all parties involved. climax was inspired in the room without any subconscious or conscious outside influence. (sic)''

Elsewhere, Elijah Blake - who also co-wrote 'Climax' - tried to correct an earlier statement made by Diplo, saying Eric Bellinger wasn't a part of the writing process.

He said: ''Bro who is tweeting from your account? Lol cause you just said Eric who is also my bro and did several on the album but wasn't even in NY when we did that record [laughing emojis] (sic)''