Thanks to his role as Captain Cassian Andor in Star Wars: Rogue One, Diego Luna is well on his way to becoming a household name.

But while Rogue One is his biggest break to date, the 35-year-old has been acting since the tender age of three and has a lengthy list of film credits in his native Mexico.

Oh, and you may recognise him from a Katy Perry video…

Diego Luna as Captain Cassian Andor in Star Wars Rogue One

He was born into the film industry

Diego’s mother Fiona Alexander was a British costume designer and his father Alejandro is an acclaimed set designer in Mexico. Fiona was tragically killed in a car accident when Diego was just two and after her passing Alejandro made sure his young son was immersed in the film industry, as had been his mother’s wish.

His acting debut came aged three

Diego’s first film role was in drama Antonieta when he was just three years old. Throughout his adolescence he appeared on Mexican television in telenovelas and soap operas, before moving back into films.

His best friend is Gael García Bernal

Diego has been BFFs with actor and director Gael García Bernal since childhood. The pair first worked together in telenovela ‘El Abuelo y Yo’ in 1992 and then in 2001 in the critical acclaimed film Y Tu Mamá También. They teamed up again in 2012 for the American Spanish-language comedy Casa de Mi Padre with Will Ferrell.

The two also co-founded organisation and film festival Ambulante A.C., which works to bring documentary films to places where they are rarely shown.

He’s currently filming the Flatliners sequel

After Rogue One, Diego will next be seen opposite Ellen Page, James Norton and Kiefer Sutherland in the sequel to 1990 science fiction horror flick Flatliners. The film is scheduled for release on September 29, 2017, 27 years after the original movie hit theatres.

He was Katy Perry’s 'The One That Got Away'

If you thought Diego looked familiar then it might be because he starred in the music video for Katy Perry’s 2011 single ‘The One That Got Away’. In the epic video, Diego played Perry’s young love interest, who met a tragic end when he drove his mustang off the edge of a cliff.

Watch Diego Luna in ‘The One That Got Away’: