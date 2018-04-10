The 'Terminator' franchise is one of the most beloved and celebrated sci-fi franchises of all time, and with creator James Cameron now working on the latest instalment in the film series, excitement is at an all-time high. Collaborating with Tim Miller on the piece, the movie will bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, as well as introducing a bunch of new characters.

Diego Boneta is playing a new human character in 'Terminator 6'

Serving as a sequel to 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day', not much information surrounding the new additions to the cast has been revealed aside from Mackenzie Davis jumping on board, and even her character is shrouded in mystery. Some rumours suggest she could be a brand new Terminator fighting on the side of humans, but nothing has been confirmed.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Diego Boneta has also joined the cast in a key human role. We know he won't be the lead, as it was previously revealed a young female would be the primary focus of the film, but it looks as though he'll be enjoying quite a bit of screen time when the movie does make its way to the big screen.

With shooting on the film set to get underway in the very near future, more information surrounding just who's going to be involved in production shouldn't be too far away. For the first time in a while, 'Terminator' fans are excited about the series all over again, and for good reason. Let's just hope that those working on the new movie are going to tick all of the boxes for the fandom!

'Terminator 6' is currently slated for release on November 22, 2019.