Dexter Fletcher thinks it would be ''extraordinary'' to tell Madonna's story on the big screen although he doesn't think she'd be ''happy'' about the idea.
Dexter Fletcher wants to direct a biopic about Madonna.
The 53-year-old filmmaker - who helmed both 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman', based on the lives of Freddie Mercury and Sir Elton John respectively - thinks it would be ''extraordinary'' to tell the Queen of Pop's story on the big screen and insisted the film would be a ''real rollercoaster ride''.
When asked whether he'd be interested in telling any other musician's life story he told Gay Star News: ''I'd do Madonna! That sounds like a real rollercoaster ride! It would be extraordinary.''
The 'Eddie the Eagle' director added that although the '#Material Girl' hitmaker may not be ''happy'' about the movie he would still love to ''tackle'' the story of the cultural icon.
He said: ''I don't know how happy she'd be about that [idea] but what an extraordinary life that would be. If I was to tackle any other icon like that, it would be her. She's extraordinary.''
Dexter's statement comes after Madonna previously blasted efforts to make a biopic of her life.
The 58-year-old singer's rise towards stardom is set to be the focus of a new movie backed by Universal, but Madonna has seemingly criticised the move, saying no-one else has the right to tell her life story but her.
Alongside an old photograph of herself, Madonna wrote on Instagram: ''Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.''
Madonna's criticism came shortly after it was reported that Universal had acquired the rights to Elyse Hollander's 'Blond Ambition' script, which charts the music icon's efforts to make her first album and her early struggles in the entertainment business in the 80s.
