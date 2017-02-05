Oscar nominee Dev Patel has described travelling to the US after the travel ban imposed by President Trump as a ‘nightmare’.

Patel, who now lives in the States, applauded those who are protesting Trump’s ban and said he has decided he will not stay quiet about how he is feeling.

Dev Patel has spoken out against Donald Trump’s travel ban

“I’ve decided not to be quiet about how I’m feeling,” Patel told the Press Association. “I live here now. I have a home here. When I arrived back from India I felt like I was entering into a nightmare.

“I’m really grateful to the people out there marching and standing outside airports and all the protesters.” Patel had been in India attending the premiere of his Oscar nominated film Lion.

The 26-year-old first found fame thanks to Danny Boyle’s 2008 drama Slumdog Millionaire and the actor said he has noticed how different the political climate is now compared to when he was promoting Slumdog.

More: Dev Patel Is A Lost Boy In Touching True Story Drama 'Lion'

“When Slumdog first premiered it was the time people were passing around badges that read Hope, and (Barack) Obama was about to step up, and there was a beautiful loving atmosphere in the air, and the film spoke to that.

“Now we are in a very different stage, we socially, politically, feel more tender. People are worried. As an actor I am having conversations about how relevant it is to promote a film when the fabric of society is fraying.

“But I snuck into the end of a screening to watch the last seven minutes and was quite moved by the message it is putting out of unification and love that transcends continents,” he added. “It makes me happy.”