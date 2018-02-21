UK television illusionist Derren Brown is set to make his US debut with the forthcoming Netflix special 'The Push'. It's another shocking exploration into human behaviour and the power of manipulation that will leave viewers shaken to the core, and wondering just what they are truly capable of.

In this show, entitled 'The Push', Derren Brown aims to answer a big question: 'Can we be manipulated through social pressure to commit murder?' Indeed, most people will say they couldn't be, but the truth is that no-one can answer that without having been in that situation.

Thus, he enlists an unwitting participant in his latest experiment, an ordinary member of the public name Chris Kingston. He is invited to take part in an auction for a new charity launch called 'Push', but as you can expect, things soon take a very strange turn. Everyone involved in this 'event' is an actor.

An elderly man collapses during a heated exchange with a member of staff and Chris is asked to find the man's heart pills, but to no avail. He is then asked to help move the body out of the hall so that arrivals do not stumble on the scene.

As the evening goes on, the situation escalates and he finds himself facing a difficult decision; to push a man to his death in one quick and simple move, or face going to prison for a crime he did not commit.

It's an experiment designed to make us question the human condition of compliance without question, the way people have been manipulated into obeying authority whatever the costs for hundreds of years, resulting in some of the world's most horrific acts of cruelty and violence.

The segment originally aired on Channel 4 in January 2016, and is set to hit Netflix on February 27th.