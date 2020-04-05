Dennis Quaid thinks quarantine is the ''best pre-marriage training''.

The 65-year-old actor - who has previously been married to P. J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Quaid - thinks social distancing is actually benefiting his relationship with Laura Savoie.

Dennis told Us Weeky: ''This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have.''

The actor and Lauren had planned to tie the knot on Saturday (04.04.20) in Kauai, Hawaii.

Dennis is understandably disappointed they've been forced to change their original plans due to the pandemic - but he's revealed they're now playing things ''by ear'' when it comes to tying the knot.

The Hollywood star added that self-isolating is ''bringing us all closer together''.

Dennis previously revealed he's thinking about tying the knot ''closer to home'' once the pandemic has peaked.

The actor - who popped the question to the PhD student in October last year - shared: ''We postponed ... once we started to hear about [coronavirus in] Italy.

''We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, 'Let's just postpone.' It was going to be nice and small. Now, we may do something closer to home. We're going to wait for this to lift.''

Laura also revealed she already had her dress flown over from Spain ahead of their intimate ceremony.

She said: ''The dress was already ordered and somehow it made it here from Spain.''

Meanwhile, Dennis previously insisted he isn't bothered by the 39-year age gap between himself and Laura.

He said: ''I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy.''