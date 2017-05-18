Last year, 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' entertained audiences across the globe, bringing an incredible roster of actors to the small screen for the first season of a new anthology series from executive producer Ryan Murphy. Adapting the real-life infamous O. J. Simpson murder trial and based on the 1997 book 'The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson' by Jeffrey Toobin, the season won nine Emmy Awards and a pair of Golden Globes. It's fair to say it was a huge success.

Ryan Murphy has added Dennis Quaid to his 'Katrina' cast

With all of that in mind, Murphy has been taking his time in bringing the show's second season to viewers, with the series not set to air at any point this year, instead with two seasons hitting the small screen in 2018. The first of those will be 'Katrina: American Crime Story' with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson amongst the returning cast. This week however, a new face has been added to the 'Katrina' cast members.

Dennis Quaid is that actor, with the star stepping into the fictional shoes of the 43rd President of the United States of America, George W. Bush. Back when Katrina hit, President Bush was blasted for his handling of the crisis, and we're sure that this is going to play heavily in the story we see play out on screen.

Something we're sure we'll see is how Bush handed the Federal Emergency Management Agency reins to Michael D. Brown (played here by Matthew Broderick); a man who didn't have any qualifications for the job and who was also heavily criticsed for his handling of the situation.

Whether or not Quaid will be returning for the show's third season 'Versace' which is currently filming remains to be seen. Following the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace, the series will see Edgar Ramirez step into the titular role, with Ricky Martin as long-time partner Antonio D'Amico and Darren Criss as the man who murdered Versace, Andrew Cunanan.

Murphy has also secured the rights to adapt Jeffrey Toobin's book 'A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President', which chronicles the Monica Lewinsky affair.

'Katrina: American Crime Story' hits screens next year.