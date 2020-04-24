Denise Richards doesn't want her daughters to end up with ''daddy issues''.

The 49-year-old actress is always careful about how she speaks about ex-husband Charlie Sheen in front of their kids Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, but she's concerned about them finding out particular stories about his wild past of partying, drug taking, and womanising.

Speaking on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she said: ''There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad, and I want to keep it that way.

''Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad.

''I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.''

Denise - who also has adopted daughter Eloise, nine, and is married to Aaron Phypers - also admitted she is concerned about an upcoming court case after she took action against the 'Young Guns' actor for $450,000 in missing child support.

She said: ''Now I have a hearing set for November. But I do not want to go through all of that. I just don't.

''It's not just a one-time thing where you just show up to court. It's like an ongoing thing where you can have depositions, declarations from different people. And that's something, you know, the girls are going to be able to hear.''

Last year, the 'World is Not Enough' actress recalled a time when Charlie - who also has adult daughter Cassandra with former partner Paula Profit and 11-year-old twins Bob and Max with ex-wife Brooke Mueller - brought a prostitute to Thanksgiving dinner at her house

She explained: ''My ex-husband's aged me terribly.

''Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in a car in the driveway, and he was afraid to tell me.

''I said, 'I'll set a f***ing plate.' Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!''

The former 'Anger Management' star later confirmed the tale with a poem.

He wrote: ''Yes, her story regarding Thanksgiving is absolutely true.

''The turkey I brought was, in fact, a lady of the night and a bit of a harlot.

''The thighs were especially robust.''