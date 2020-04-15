Denis Villeneuve believes that the 'Dune' story was too complicated for just a single film.

The 52-year-old director has adapted Frank Herbert's 1965 book of the same name into a two-part sci-fi epic, with the first part set for release in December, and Denis felt he had to split the story into two halves due to the scale of the tale.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details.''

'Dune' was previously adapted for cinema by David Lynch in 1984 and although the flick proved to be a box office disappointment.

Denis admitted that it has always been his dream to create his own vision from the novel but has admitted that making the movie has been the biggest challenge of his career as filmmaker.

The 'Blade Runner 2049' director said: ''It's a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality - and with a lot of characters.

''I think that's why it's so difficult. Honestly, it's by far the most difficult thing I've ever done.''

The film features an all-star cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac and was shot in remote regions of the United Arab Emirates, to reflect the setting of the desert planet Arrakis.

Timothee, who plays the role of Paul Atreides in the movie, admits that filming in stillsuit costumes in the pounding heat was helpful ''in a grounded way''.

The 'Little Women' star recalled: ''I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it probably being 100 degrees.

''The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can't keep working.

''In a really grounded way, it was helpful to be in the stillsuits and to be at that level of exhaustion.''