Artist:
Song title: I Swore
Time: 03.18
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop

Denai Moore has released a music video for her song 'I Swore', which was first released on 21st November 2014 as the title track on the 'I Swore' EP. It is set to appear as the seventh track on Moore's album 'Elsewhere' on 6th April 2015.

 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Denai Moore - I Swore