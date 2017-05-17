Being a celebrity is rather commonplace, especially in this day and age, but being a legend is a whole other thing. We may sometimes think that we are past the time of creative invention, but there are still innovators and pioneers alive today - and, according to Demián Bichir, Ridley Scott is one of them.

Demian Bichir plays Sergeant Lope in 'Alien: Covenant'

With 'Alien: Covenant', the sixth installment of his 'Alien' franchise, coming this week almost forty years after the first movie, Ridley Scott is still considered a titan of the film industry. Mexican actor Demián Bichir, who plays the Covenant's security head Sergeant Lope, talks about what it was like to see a master at work.

'I wish I could have seen how Jules Verne worked in the privacy of his studio. Or Michelangelo or any of those geneses', says Demián Bichir. 'So when I had the chance to work with a heavyweight in my time, in the things I love, in the movie business, it's a real gift because I do pay attention and I just love to see them in action and see how they do what made them famous.'

Of course, 'Alien' is quite a bit different from the 19th Century French novellist's 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' or the High Renaissance Italian artist's Sistine Chapel mural, but in terms of movie-making Ridley Scott is indeed quite the prodigy.

'Whenever you dream of doing some science-fiction, if you ever get that chance and you're lucky to be a part of it, you want to do it the best', Demián continued. 'You want to do it with the masters. And [Ridley] really is, without a doubt, the boss.'

The cast of 'Alien: Covenant'

The Academy Award-nominated actor is best known for starring in the marijuana comedy series 'Weeds', 2011 gang drama 'A Better Life', Oliver Stone thriller 'Savages', Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' and the crime series 'The Bridge'. His next project is the Western adaptation of Henry David Thoreau's 1854 novel 'Walden' which comes later this year, and he's currently filming 'The Conjuring 2' spin-off 'The Nun'.

'Alien: Covenant' is set for release on May 19th 2017.