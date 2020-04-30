Demi Moore has turned to ''thoughtful meditation'' to take out her frustrations at those who aren't staying home whilst the world battles coronavirus.

The 'Ghost' star revealed how she was coping with her anger as she discussed those who flouted lockdown rules with her daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, all of who she is isolating with.

Speaking in a live video on Tallulah's clothing brand's Instagram page, she said: ''First of all, knowing that that's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying - it's okay to feel scared. That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way ... I think doing little things like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration. Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else.''

Whilst Rumer added: ''I can only control what I do myself and as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do.''

Meanwhile, Demi - who has her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis - previously admitted having her daughters' support is ''everything''.

She said: ''It's everything. It really is. I feel so much gratitude and, just, joy.''

Talking about her autobiography and how she felt it will be received, she added: ''I don't have any expectations. I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur.''