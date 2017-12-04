We challenge anyone not to cry while watching Demi Lovato's new video for 'Tell Me You Love Me'. She proves her raw acting talent as well as her faultless singing ability here, in a video co-starring Jesse Williams from 'Grey's Anatomy'.
In the short film directed by Mark Pellington, Demi Lovato and Jesse Williams play a loved up couple who seem picture perfect in their countryside home, newly engaged and loving their romantic life together. Only, it's not always as idyllic as it seems. There's jealousy on both sides, and their constant arguing is putting a strain on their relationship; it's a common theme that many couples visit at some point in their lives, but with a wedding on the cards, this is proving too much to bear for one of them.
The video allegedly got around 10 million views on its first day of release, and it's easy to see why. She hasn't appeared on screen in an acting role since her two-episode stint on 'From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series' in 2015, but we definitely need to see more of her.
'Tell Me You Love Me' is the title single from her sixth studio album which she released in September 2017 through Island, Safehouse and Hollywood Records. The album also featured the single 'Sorry Not Sorry' and a song called 'Lonely' featuring Lil Wayne.
Demi is going to be touring across North America from December, with dates running from the 13th at Chicago's Allstate Arena, all the way until the end of March concluding with a performance in Tampa, Florida.
