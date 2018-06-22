Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety after celebrating six years of being drug and alcohol free in March.
The new lyric video for the song intertwines happy clips of the star with unsettling imagery of heavy partying and even an ambulance. The track sees Demi very unambiguously tell her family, friends and fans that she's sorry that she's not sober anymore, lamenting her feelings of loneliness as the reason she fell off the wagon after six years of sobriety.
'Sober' is her first single of the year and follows last year's 'Échame la Culpa' which she recorded with Luis Fonsi. Both are expected to be released on a forthcoming studio album as the follow-up to her album 'Tell Me You Love Me' from 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...