Artist:
Song title: I Love Me
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Demi Lovato addresses her own self-criticisms in the video for her new single 'I Love Me' in which she contemplates just why she struggles so hard to love herself. It's only her second single release since her drug overdose in 2018, and she certainly doesn't shy away from that topic in the lyrics.

