Demi Lovato has finally announced the title and date of her next album, and it's coming sooner than you think. 'Tell Me You Love Me' marks her sixth release and sees her incorporating a much more soulful sound - as we heard on the single 'Sorry Not Sorry'.

Demi Lovato at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival

The 25-year-old released the lead single in July, and now she's finally ready to share details on her forthcoming album. She posted a teaser of what sounds like the title track for 'Tell Me You Love Me' on Instagram, along with the release date, and announced that it would be officially available to pre-order.

It's the follow-up to her 2015 album 'Confident' which featured the sensational multi-Platinum single 'Cool for the Summer'. 'Sorry Not Sorry' is a stark contrast that particular pop anthem, being a feisty, powerful number about self-love and enjoying life. It was produced by Oak Felder and co-written by Sean Douglas, and the video - featuring a pool party with guests the likes of Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa and Jamie Foxx - broke her video viewing record with 8.5 million views in just 24 hours.

Demi is due to perform the track at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. In fact, it's a busy weekend for the young singer as she is also going to Las Vegas to sing the National Anthem at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight on Saturday (August 26th 2017).

Of what she wants her fans to get from the album, Demi told Entertainment Tonight: 'I want them to see my journey, I want them to learn about my life today rather than thinking about my life in the past. A lot of people have heard my story, I've been very open about it, but a lot of people don't know what my life is like today and I get to share that with my fans which is so important to me.'

'Tell Me You Love Me' will be released on September 29th 2017 through Island and Safehouse records. She'll also be launching a new documentary web series entitled 'Simply Complicated', in which she'll discuss the making of the album among other things.