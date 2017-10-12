Demi Lovato went from tearaway to true idol during her rise to fame, and she's finally going to open up about all her struggles and thrills on camera for the first time in a forthcoming YouTube Original documentary entitled 'Simply Complicated' where she shows just how far she has come in the last seven years.

Demi Lovato arrives at BBC Radio 1 studios

If you looked at the 25-year-old singer and former 'X Factor' mentor now, you would never know that she'd been in rehab for anxiety, depression, addiction, bulimia and other issues. She's a brilliant role model, but she wants everyone to know that getting to where she is today hasn't been easy.

'I actually had anxiety around this interview', she says in the trailer for her new documentary, which is set to the tune of 'Tell Me You Love Me'. 'I don't know what everyone's gonna think. One thing I'll never stop doing is being honest, and that's the best I can do.'

All her family and early friends knew that she'd be star since she started performing at the age of just 5, but after appearing in 'Barney & Friends', 'As the Bell Rings', 'Camp Rock' and 'Sonny with a Chance', the so-called glamour of Hollywood became too much for her.

'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' explores everything from the day she punched her backing dancer Alex Welch in the face to her addiction to drugs and alcohol, as well as the complications in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Now, more than five years sober with her sixth studio album out and an activist for women's rights and the LGBT community, Demi she's ready to tell her story on camera. A number of people are interviewed in the film, including her very best friend and touring buddy Nick Jonas.

'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' is out on October 17th 2017.