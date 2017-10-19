She’s recently drawn plaudits for having passed the five-year mark in her sobriety campaign, but Demi Lovato has revealed that she didn’t initially practice what she preached when she vowed to get clean.

The 25 year old star, who was 18 when she first sought help for problems with alcohol and drugs and has frequently been public with details about her battle, revealed in her new YouTube documentary movie Simply Complicated that the treatment she sought took a while to hit home with her.

“I wasn't working my program, I wasn't ready to get sober,” Lovato tells the camera about what we she was going through back in 2010, even revealing that she used to submit other people’s urine to cheat drug tests.

Demi Lovato spoke about her battle with alcohol and drugs

“There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and I popped a few Xanax bars, and I began to choke a little bit. My heart started racing, and I thought to myself, 'Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now’.”

All the while, she was waxing lyrical in public about sobriety. Her manager, Phil McIntyre, told the documentary: “We were in New York and she clearly was on something, and she was on air promoting this new way of life, and I was like, 'You're so full of it’.”

Lovato also recalled the final time she drank alcohol, she vomited in the morning on the way to the airport before performing with a hangover on ‘American Idol’.

The singer ultimately made the resolution to get sober for good after her entire team staged an intervention and laid down an ultimatum - If she didn't get clean, they would all quit.

