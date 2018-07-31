Demi Lovato has had quite the difficult week, and remains in hospital still extremely unwell following her overdose. It has been reported that doctors don't expect her to suffer any lasting damage, however, though she is yet to make a personal statement regarding her condition.

Demi Lovato with Dani Vitale at Rock in Rio

As it turns out, the 25-year-old's overdose after a night of partying from an as yet unknown substance which was treated at the scene with anti-opioid medication Narcan was not only enough to put her life severely at risk, but was bad enough that she remains in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center a week after she was discovered unconscious in her Hollywood home.

TMZ reports that she is 'very, very ill' following medical 'complications', and she's suffering 'extreme nausea and a high fever' amongst other things. While she may not be well enough to be discharged and sent to rehab, a source insists that 'she is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery.'

In related news, fans have targeted one of Demi's back-up dancers after it was rumoured that the night out which nearly cost her her life was supposed to be a birthday celebration for one of her choreographers. Dani Vitale was branded a 'bad influence', and forced to defend herself over the baseless accusations.

'I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance', she wrote on Instagram. 'I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you.'

It's also been reported that her ex-boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama, from whom she split back in 2016, has been spending hours by her bedside supporting her in her recovery.