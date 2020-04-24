Demi Lovato is ''really used'' to self-isolation because of her time in rehab.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker spent time in a rehabilitation facility after a drug overdose last year and admits the new lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic is similar.

She said: ''What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways.

''I'm a homebody. I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, 'This just feels like rehab.' You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.''

And the 27-year-old singer doesn't find it easy to work at home and much prefers being in the studio.

Speaking to I Weigh With Jameela Jamil, she added: ''I don't really do well working from home. If I'm home, I want to relax. I want to spend time with whoever I'm with, and my dogs. I just do better in the studio. I do better on set. I haven't created much while I've been quarantining, but I have been doing a lot of growth and that's journaling, meditating, guided prayers, church services from my phone, things like that.''