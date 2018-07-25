Fans, friends and family members of Demi Lovato have been left heartbroken over reports that the singer has been admitted to hospital after a suspected overdose. She's apparently recovering, but the shocking news comes just weeks after she unveiled her candid new single 'Sober'.

Demi Lovato at Rock in Rio

The 25-year-old is allegedly resting up at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center having been rushed there yesterday afternoon (July 24th 2018) when she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home. According to reports, she was treated with naloxone or Narcan, which is used to block the effects of opioids.

This is probably what caused early reports to suggest she had overdosed on heroin, but that is apparently not the case. In fact, there are a number of details that are being incorrectly reported, so it's probably worth taking the finer points with a pinch of salt.

'Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support', a spokesperson for the singer told NBC. 'Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.'

The singer is currently on the third leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, having most recently performed at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles alongside Iggy Azalea on Sunday (July 22nd). She was originally scheduled to perform in Atlantic City tomorrow (July 26th) but date has obviously had to be cancelled. It remains to be seen whether she will be well enough to continue her 52-date tour in Latin American for the final stretch in the Fall.

Star Tributes

A number of Demi's celebrity friends and supporters have been posting messages for the singer on social media. The likes of Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande have acknowledged their friend's struggle, and others are using the hashtag #PrayForDemi.

'It breaks my heart that she is going through this', Ellen DeGeneres wrote. 'She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.'

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga said: 'We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you're alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you.'

data-lang="en"> Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Even her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas expressed that he is 'reeling at the news' and insisted that she 'is a fighter', while Nick Jonas - with whom Demi toured in 2016 - expressed a similar sentiment. 'She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi', he said.

Demi Lovato's Substance Abuse History

Demi has been open about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse since she pulled out of the Jonas Brothers Live in Concert tour in 2010. She went to rehab for a number of emotional and physical issues which included bipolar disorder and bulimia as well as her drug and drink problems.

She later spent time at a sober-living facility to help her conquer her demons, and in March 2018 she celebrated six years of sobriety. Unfortunately, her peace was not to last because on June 21st she unveiled a song entitled 'Sober' in which she confessed in no ambiguous terms: 'I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore'.

Situations like her recent overdose are made even more heartbreaking by the fact that she detailed her difficult journey in the YouTube documentary 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated'. And fans now know all too well the extent of her troubles since she was 18-years-old.

More: Is Demi Lovato dating G-Eazy?

'I was scared because my mom always told me that your heart could just burst if you do it', Demi said in the film. 'But I did it anyways, and I loved it the first time that I did it.'