Demi Lovato is ''not friends'' with Selena Gomez.

The 27-year-old singer used to be close with the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker after they both appeared on 'Barney & Friends' as children and subsequently became Disney stars, but Demi has revealed the pair would no longer consider each other friends.

She said: ''When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt ... I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.''

Demi says the only one of her fellow Disney stars she still considers a friend is Miley Cyrus - who shot to fame on the network as her alter ego Hannah Montana - despite starring in 'Camp Rock' alongside the Jonas Brothers.

The 'Anyone' singer - who previously dated Joe Jonas - added: ''I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.''

Demi has been away from the spotlight in recent months after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and subsequently focusing on her mental health.

And the beauty says she's thankful her fans have shown ''patience'' in waiting for her to ''figure [her] s**t out'' before putting out new music.

Speaking to the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, Demi - who recently announced she will team up with Sam Smith on a new track titled 'I'm Ready' - said: ''I will say that I've really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my s**t out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later. But at the same time I've also sat back on the sidelines for two years. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.''