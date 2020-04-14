Demi Lovato is ''not friends'' with Selena Gomez, as she says the only Disney Channel alum she is in contact with is Miley Cyrus.
Demi Lovato is ''not friends'' with Selena Gomez.
The 27-year-old singer used to be close with the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker after they both appeared on 'Barney & Friends' as children and subsequently became Disney stars, but Demi has revealed the pair would no longer consider each other friends.
She said: ''When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt ... I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.''
Demi says the only one of her fellow Disney stars she still considers a friend is Miley Cyrus - who shot to fame on the network as her alter ego Hannah Montana - despite starring in 'Camp Rock' alongside the Jonas Brothers.
The 'Anyone' singer - who previously dated Joe Jonas - added: ''I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.''
Demi has been away from the spotlight in recent months after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and subsequently focusing on her mental health.
And the beauty says she's thankful her fans have shown ''patience'' in waiting for her to ''figure [her] s**t out'' before putting out new music.
Speaking to the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, Demi - who recently announced she will team up with Sam Smith on a new track titled 'I'm Ready' - said: ''I will say that I've really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my s**t out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later. But at the same time I've also sat back on the sidelines for two years. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.''
