Demi Lovato knows better than anyone the importance of recognising mental health issues, and she has decided to push that dedication further by offering her fans free therapy sessions as part of her Tell Me You Love Me tour. She'll also be sponsoring local charities in each city.

Demi Lovato at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

No, she won't be sitting down with her fans on stage for a chat about their problems, but within each city she visits she'll be setting up various wellness workshops through CAST Centers - a Los Angeles mental health program.

'I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on Tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way', Demi said on Good Morning America. 'It's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It's a part of my whole life, about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour.'

With the help of CAST CEO Mike Bayer, they will set-up sessions including special guest speakers, and will also partner with a variety of mental health charities for each tour stop. Fans will also be encouraged to donate to the charities during the shows.

Previous guest speakers on her 2016 tour have included Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Bea Miller and Metta World Peace. But Demi Lovato has first-hand experience of CAST, having used the company herself while she was being treated for substance addiction and bipolar disorder.

More: Demi Lovato covers Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

'Demi is a both a friend and a business partner who shares our passion for encouraging people to seek help and realize their true potentia', Bayer said in a statement. 'She's an inspiration who uses her own personal experiences to engage people in meaningful conversations about mental wellness. It is my hope and passion to bring this conversations of hope and healing mainstream, this tour is a step in that process.'