Demi Lovato looked up to her 'Sonny with a Chance' co-star Tiffany Thornton when she was struggling with life in the spotlight.

The 27-year-old singer starred as Sonny Munroe in the Disney Channel show, and has credited Tiffany - who played Sonny's pal Tawni Hart in the show, as well as taking the lead role in spin-off show 'So Random!' - with being her ''biggest inspiration'' after she went to rehab for the first time, because Tiffany could ''deal with all the pressures of being a woman on TV''.

Speaking to 34-year-old Tiffany - as well as her other 'Sonny with a Chance' co-stars - during a virtual reunion that took place on Zoom on Saturday (25.04.20), Demi said: ''I went to rehab - several times. When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV. I looked at that as, 'I wish I had that so bad.'

''Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back now and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.' ''

Demi left the Disney show in 2011 after just two seasons after feeling ''overworked'', and the cast members continued without her in the form of spin-off show 'So Random!'.

She added: ''I wasn't sleeping and was so miserable and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked. When I left, you don't expect your show to go on without you, but it did.

''But I couldn't have been happier for everybody. I just wasn't in a period of time when I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back into that environment and there were other things that factored into it.''

And whilst the singer ''misses'' working with her co-stars, she would rather ''start a whole new project'' with them as she doesn't want to revisit the old show.

Addressing the whole group - which also included Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp, and Damien Haas - she said: ''I would rather just start a whole new project with all of you. I had the best time with you guys and when I think about the show, I miss you guys. And I miss spending time with you and joking and going to Kitchen 24 on our lunch breaks! If we were ever to do anything, I think we should just do a whole new thing.''