Demi Lovato says it is a ''sign of strength'' seeking help with your mental health.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' is helping to launch The Mental Health Fund - which is raising money to fund four different organisations to help people protect their mental health amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to. You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.''

And the 27-year-old singer - who has had her own mental health battles in the past - has really been enjoying focusing on the positives in lockdown and has even found a new hobby, photography.

She told People magazine: ''I've been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off. I'll start that back up again. Meditating ... anything that helps you focus and get centred is really good for you. Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who's a photographer and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to really like photography!' That might be a new hobby for me.''