Demi Lovato is not planning to marry Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old pop star has been dating Max, 28, since March, and whilst a recent report claimed the couple are already planning on getting engaged, new sources have insisted that's ''not true''.

A source said: ''The engagement rumours are not true. It's still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other.''

Whilst they may not be in a rush to walk down the aisle, the new couple are already ''very much in love'' with each other.

A second source added: ''Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her. Max has basically already moved into Demi's house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained.''

The 'Anyone' hitmaker has been spending more time with Max recently as they are in self-isolation together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider told E! News: ''This time has been very special because they have been one on one with no distractions or stress from outside life. They've really gotten to know each other on a different level. She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it's working very well.''

Earlier this week, a source claimed the 'Young and the Restless' alum was planning to pop the question to Demi as soon as the global health crisis has subsided.

They said: ''Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn't be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple.''