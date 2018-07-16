Just weeks after expressing that her loneliness had driven her to drink in her new song 'Sober', Demi Lovato has been reportedly spotted spending time with rapper G-Eazy who only recently split from his last girlfriend. The pair were seen leaving a nightclub together in Hollywood.

Demi Lovato performing live at Rock in Rio

Pictures show Demi and a mysterious man holding hands and leaving the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday night (July 14th 2018), allegedly a mere hour and a half after arriving. Various publications have since identified the man - of whom paparazzi shots only show the back of the head - as G-Eazy.

Less than two weeks ago it came out that the 29-year-old had split from his girlfriend of one year, Halsey. She wrote on Instagram that they were 'taking some time apart', but was later spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly at the Hollywood nightclub Poppy.

Demi and Halsey have also had tension in the past. The latter referenced Demi's song 'Cool For The Summer' in an interview talking about how female same-sex relationships were been exploited by pop music. The pair continued to indirectly hit back at each other via Twitter, but eventually insisted that there were no more hard feelings.

Meanwhile, Demi has been single since splitting from MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos last year - though there was talk that she was getting back together with Wilmer Valderrama after they were seen having lunch together in February this year.

It's also been rumoured for a long time that something more than friendship was brewing between her and Nick Jonas, with whom she had collaborated on the Future Now Tour, and whose brother - Joe Jonas - she dated at the start of her music career.

That being said, some of her eagle-eyed social media followers noticed that she had unfollowed Nick Jonas from Instagram, following rumours in the press that he had been spending a lot of time with 'Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra.

Whatever the truth of the situation, Demi Lovato sure deserves some happiness in her life after falling off the wagon weeks after celebrating six years of sobriety. Perhaps new love will save her - after all, she did say in her song that 'It's only when I'm lonely'.