It's been two months to the day since Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following an apparent overdose, but fans will be glad to hear that she looks as well as ever having recently been snapped grabbing a coffee near where she is currently receiving treatment for her addiction.

Demi Lovato performing live at Rock in Rio

The 26-year-old was spotted for the first time since her hospitalisation dressed casually as she chatted to a female friend who was walking her dog close to the rehab center where Demi is now receiving advice and treatment.

It's alleged that Demi cancelled the remainder of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour following her overdose, before entering into an unnamed Chicago clinic. She had been recovering in hospital for two weeks after having apparently been seriously ill from smoking a combined mixture of Oxycodone and fentanyl.

Demi Lovato out while with her rehab day pass Sunday September 23rd.

Last week, it was reported that she had recently been transferred from a different rehab center on the East Coast, where she was for more than a month, in favour of a clinic that is world-renowned for its addiction programs.

Recently, Demi's mother Dianna De La Garza opened up about the heartbreak she experienced when her daughter was laying in hospital just a month after telling the world that she had fallen of the wagon again in her moving single 'Sober'.

'We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not. I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home', she told Newsmax TV. 'We ran into the emergency room to be by her side, and she just didn't look good, at all.'

'She was in bad shape, but I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you'', she recalled. 'At that point, she said back to me, 'I love you too'. From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren't going to be OK.'