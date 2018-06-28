Demi Lovato performed her latest single 'Sober' live for the first time at Lisbon's Rock In Rio, and it's the most emotional thing you'll see all week. She recently took to the studio to confess that she'd fallen off the wagon, but to her fans it was a remarkable display of bravery.

Demi Lovato performing live

The 25-year-old took to Rock In Rio Lisboa earlier this week where she presented her audience with a candid performance of her confessional song 'Sober' while on piano.

'Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life', she captioned the video. 'Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.'

Later she wrote: 'To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful.'

She barely held herself together as her fans screamed encouragement and love in her direction, lighting up the darkness with their phones and cheering so loudly at the line 'I'm sorry for the fans I lost...' that her voice caught in her throat.

It was only in March when Demi celebrated six years of sobriety and even launched a contest during her Tell Me You Love Me Tour in honour of CAST Centers who help those struggling with addiction and other mental health issues devise a program to enable their recovery.

Obviously, Demi's reasons for relapsing are private to her, but fans can't help but speculate that life hasn't been made easy for her with rumours that her friend and tour partner Nick Jonas - who many thought would become a romantic interest - is dating Priyanka Chopra. It seems Demi has gone as far as to unfollow Nick on Instagram.

She dropped a lyric video for 'Sober' a week ago, which featured clips of the star looking happy intertwined with more distressing imagery involving partying, an ambulance and drinking.

More: Watch the lyric video for 'Sober'

It's her first single of the year, coming seven months after her single 'Échame la Culpa' with Luis Fonsi. In September 2017, Demi unveiled her sixth album 'Tell Me You Love Me'.