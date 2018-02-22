Demi Lovato is so over being worried about her body shape and her fans are glad to hear of it. She may have a body that most women would die for, but she's been in a battle of insecurity with her legs most of her adult life. We can't understand why either, but as long as she's happy now.

Demi Lovato at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

The 25-year-old has struggled for several years with bulimia which, as all sufferers will understand, is not something that goes away easily, if ever. But Demi has taken drastic steps to improve her lifestyle, and maintain her body in the most healthy way possible - even if she's had to come to terms with the fact that she'll always find flaws.

'These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I'm proud of them', she wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of her baring her legs. It's not the first time she's hinted at thigh insecurities. She previously posted a beach swimsuit shot of herself, where she opened up about her thoughts in the caption.

'So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism', she said. 'Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too.'

Not long after, she updated her fans on her battle with food, confessing that she had been 'food shaming' herself and was working towards a more healthy mentality. 'No longer depriving myself of treats', she said. 'I'm not gonna lie, I put on a couple pounds since I've given up dieting BUT I've given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don't want to set that example for my fans.'

More: Demi Lovato wants to improve her fans' mental health on tour

Of course, there are many out there who will be rolling their eyes at Demi's magnificent physique. But those people have to remember that we all see faults in ourselves that others don't.