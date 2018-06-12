Demi Lovato has apologised to her fans after being forced to cancel her gig at London’s O2 Arena at the weekend, telling her followers that she is “very, very sick”.

The American singer, 25, was due to perform on Sunday night (June 10th) at the prestigious venue but cancelled at the last minute because of swollen vocal cords that she can’t risk damaging further without a rest.

“I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal cords that were examined by an ENT (Dr.),” she told fans, after calling off her gig with less than an hour to go before she was due on stage."

If I go on tonight and injure my vocal cords, I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour. I’m so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have travelled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion.”

The show itself has been postponed by a few weeks to June 25th. Her next scheduled gig, for Tuesday night at Birmingham’s Arena, has also been postponed and re-arranged for June 29th.

Lovato is currently in the middle of the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour. The status of her scheduled British dates in Glasgow (June 13th), Newcastle (15th) and Manchester (16th) are currently unknown.

“Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to,” the star concluded her Facebook message. “For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight’s show, I will see you on the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock In Rio. Thank you for understanding. I love you.”

