Demi Lovato and Sam Smith have dropped huge hints they are to release a collaboration.

The pair have taken to social media to tease a potential duet, which is set to drop this week.

Sam tweeted: ''YOU READY? @ddlovato (sic)''

Demi replied: ''I'M READY (sic)''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker's manager Scooter Braun wrote: ''This week!! #SamxDemi (sic)''

Both Sam and Demi said the news will be revealed on Monday (13.04.20). In a post on Sunday (12.04.20), Sam shared: ''I have an announcement tomorrow... @ddlovato (sic)''

Demi wrote: ''Tomorrow''

Last month, Sam revealed plans to rename their third album, which has also been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker was due to release the record - which was originally titled 'To Die For' - on June 5th, but is now making some ''important changes'' to the album.

In an Instagram post, Sam wrote: ''I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.''

Whats' more, Tori Kelly recently said Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have joked with her about doing a collaboration - but she really wants to make it happen.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Tori said: ''I love both of those girls, we kind of joke about it a little bit.

''But I am down to do it - that would be awesome, I'd love it.''