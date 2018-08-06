After a trying past couple of weeks, Demi Lovato has finally opened up to her fans in a personal letter addressing her recent lapse into drug and alcohol abuse which resulted in her hospitalisation on July 24th. It's clear from her message that her support has been overwhelming - enough to, hopefully, help her overcome her illness.

Demi Lovato performing live

The 25-year-old singer spoke out about her struggle with addiction in a post on Instagram yesterday (August 5th 2018) having spent several days in an LA hospital after a suspected overdose. She's 'alive and well', but healing from this event is just the start of a long recovery.

'I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction', she wrote. 'What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.'

She went on to thank her fans, her family, her friends and the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, without whom she says she 'wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you'.

'I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery', she continued. 'The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.'

Demi has allegedly been encouraged to re-enter rehab for the first time in five years, though she herself has not been explicit in the steps she will take in her recovery. Still, this incident has surely been more than enough to encourage drastic action.

She had to be given a shot of an anti-opioid medication called Narcan when parademics rushed to her home two weeks ago to find her unconcscious after an apparent night of partying. A week later, she was still suffering side-effects from her alleged overdose.