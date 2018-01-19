It's a rock pairing we never would have imagined, but it's true that Def Leppard and Journey will be embarking on a massive tour across North America starting towards the end of Spring. It's made all the more exciting by the long-awaited arrival of the former's entire back catalogue on streaming services.

Def Leppard performing at Wembley

The two bands, who both found fame in the eighties, will be doing 60 shows across the US and Canada as part of Def Leppard's venture to tour with various rock legends, having already hit the road with the likes of Bryan Adams, Kiss, Cheap Trick and Poison.

'The fact that we're touring with Journey, and it's putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us', Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone. 'It's two iconic bands touring together. It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of. We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they're going to get.'

They first toured with Journey back in 2006, so this show will be something of a reunion for the two groups. The tour will kick off on May 21st at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and will span Albany, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans and Las Vegas, finishing with a two-night residency at Los Angeles' Forum on October 5th and 6th.

It's time to brush up on your memory of Def Leppard's classic tunes from 1979's self-titled EP to the 2015 self-titled album, and you can now do that on iTunes, Spotify and other streaming services. They've finally caught up! But now fans are wondering if we can expect to come across some previously unreleased material. The good news? Yes. The bad news? That means their next album won't be out for a bit.

'We started to discover a few things and were like, 'I forgot about that'', he said. 'There's a lot of new, old material coming out. The new, new material will just have to take a backseat for a while.'

Tour Dates:

5/21 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

5/23 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

5/25 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

5/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center

5/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

6/1 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

6/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

6/5 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

6/6 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

7/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Sun Trust Park

7/3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/6 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

7/7 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

7/9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/11 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

7/13 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

7/16 - Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

7/18 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center

7/19 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

7/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/28 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

8/11 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live

8/15 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

8/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

8/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

8/20 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

8/22 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/24 - St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/25 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/27 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/29 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/31 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/1 - Houston, TX @ Honda Center

9/3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena

9/8 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/21 - San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

9/23 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Field

9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Gorge

10/1 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden One Center

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum