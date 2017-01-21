Among the international cast of Vin Diesel's 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage' is Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who revealed how much she was drawn to the expansive nature of the story. She plays Serena Unger in the film; one of Xander's elite team of athletes and hackers.

Deepika Padukone stars in 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage'

For Deepika, there was little this movie lacked for it truly seemed to be an amalgamation of every element you could possibly want from a film. 'It's action in the real sense if you know what I mean', she explains. 'Guns, everyone's badass, there's good people and there's bad people, you have cars blowing up. It's really an action film but there's also so much drama to it.'

Perhaps the most important thing about it to Deepika, however, is how entertaining it is. '[I wanted] to be part of a fun film, have a fun experience, work with fun people', she said. 'How do you make a movie that has all of these ingredients? Entertaining, fun, with a message, action, all of it coming together. I think this is that dish.'

Then there are other elements to it that make it an incredibly relatable story, namely the deliberately mixed culture of the cast and the feminist ideals behind the female roles. '[Serena Unger is] strong, she's independent, she reminded me of today's women', Deepika explained about her character. 'And that doesn't mean she can't be feminine. She's delicate and feminine at the same time but she's also intelligent and she can stand up for herself.'

Deepika has two upcoming Indian romance flicks coming up; Dinesh Vijan's 'Raabta' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' - the latter of which explores the life and love of Alauddin Khilji, the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty.

'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage' was released in theatres this week (January 20th 2017).