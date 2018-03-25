It's been a dramatic week in the world of showbiz for Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, so news that Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are now expecting their first child will come as a pleasant surprise to fans. Reported to have been trying for a baby for some time, it looks like this is the start of another happy chapter in the couple's lives.

Wife and husband Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly are expecting their first child

According to The Sun, a source said: "This has come at a difficult time for them both, given everything that Ant is now going through and the pressure that has put on Dec in the past week. But their priority now is their baby and an experience that they see as the best of their lives.

"Dec and Ali are both absolutely delighted to be expecting, especially as they have been trying for some time. They have both always wanted a family but worried that it might not happen for them. They have been keeping the pregnancy a closely guarded secret, but now that Ali is safely over 12 weeks, they are starting to let people know."

Donnelly and Astall tied the knot in 2015 in the presenter's hometown of Newcastle, on a bright summer's day. McPartlin of course served as the best man during the event, whilst Donnelly's brother, Father Dermott Donnelly officiated the ceremony. Celebrity guests included Keith Lemon, Phillip Schofield, and Vernon Kay, with pictures from the event showcasing plenty of love and happiness.

Unfortunately for McPartlin, this week has been one far and away from that. Recently splitting from his own wife, he was caught up in a drink driving scandal on Sunday, March 18 and is now set to appear in court, charged with the offence on April 4.

With McPartlin returning to rehab, Donnelly has been left to host the final two episodes of 'Saturday Night Takeaway' on his own. The first will be next weekend on March 31, whilst the second will take place in Orlando, on April 7.

More: Declan Donnelly To Present 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Solo

Dec returns to 'Saturday Night Takeaway' next weekend on March 31, 2018.